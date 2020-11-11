(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Media-projected winner of the US presidential election Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has not spoken to current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but does expect to meet with him in the near future.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to Mitch [McConnell]," Biden told reporters. "My expectation is that I will do that in the not too distant future."

McConnell will emerge as a powerbroker if Senate Republicans hold on to two Senate seats in the state of Georgia that will be contested on January 5 in runoff races, and if the projected presidential win stays with Biden.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has asserted that he won another four-year term but that the presidential election was stolen from him through voter fraud and is seeking redress in court to rectify the situation.

Commenting on the Republicans' refusal to back his claim of election victory, Biden said the are "mildly intimidated" by the sitting US President.

Senate Democrats need to win two runoff races in Georgia on January 5 to split the Senate 50-50, but a potential Joe Biden win will give them the edge to become the majority party.

Biden can issue the vote to split a tie in the Senate to pass legislation should he be certified as the next US president.

McConnell added he is not alarmed that the results of the presidential election are still pending, adding that it is not unusual and fully within the rights of a US presidential candidate to exhaust his concerns about alleged vote irregularities in court.

