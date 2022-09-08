UrduPoint.com

Biden Scheduled Thursday Remarks Canceled After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US President Joe Biden's remarks scheduled for Thursday afternoon have been canceled after the news of the death of British Queen Elizabeth II, the White House said on Thursday

Biden was set to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 vaccine efforts prior to the White House learning of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing that the Biden administration offers condolences to the Royal Family and people of the United Kingdom.

