Biden, Scholz Discuss Russia's Referenda, Energy Security, Ukraine Over Phone -White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, discussing Russia's referenda in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as support for Ukraine and energy security, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany.

The leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia's attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory, as well as their ongoing commitment to... provide security and economic assistance to Ukraine," the readout said.

The heads of state also discussed the situation in global energy markets and the importance of ensuring affordable energy supplies. Promoting regional stability in the Western Balkans was also featured on the agenda of the phone call.

