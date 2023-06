Biden, Scholz, Sunak Discuss Situation in Russia - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the current events in Russia on Saturday, the White House said.

"President Biden spoketodaywith President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime MinisterRishi Sunakof the United Kingdom.

The leaders discussed thesituation in Russia.They alsoaffirmed their unwaveringsupport for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.