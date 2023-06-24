Biden, Scholz, Sunak Discuss Situation in Russia - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the current events in Russia on Saturday, the White House said.

"President Biden spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.

The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.