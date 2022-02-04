Biden, Scholz to Discuss Diplomacy Around Ukraine, Affirm Deep Ties at Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss efforts concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis and reaffirm strong bilateral ties during their meeting in Washington next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden will host Scholz at the White House on Monday. On February 15, the German chancellor will visit Russia.

"They (Biden, Scholz) will affirm deep and enduring ties between the United States and Germany and discuss their shared commitment to ongoing diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine," Psaki told a briefing. "They will also discuss our close cooperation on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the threat of climate change and promoting international security based on our shared democratic values."

Psaki added that there will be joint press availability following the bilateral meeting.