Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Biden, Scholz to Explore Joint Ammunition Production for Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected during his White House visit on Friday to explore the possibility of jointly producing ammunition with the United States to boost supplies for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

As Ukrainian forces are facing a shortage of artillery shells, Germany is considering relocating some production to the United States, where there is more manufacturing capacity than in the EU, the report said. Bureaucracy in Brussels may also slow production in the EU.

The supply of weapons by the US and its European allies to Ukraine is expected to be a decisive factor as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its second year.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the two leaders will likely discuss the Ukraine conflict, the upcoming NATO summit, and relations with China during their meeting in the Oval Office.

