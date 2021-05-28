WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and New Delhi's top diplomat met to review the US-Indian relationship including cooperation on the pandemic and in the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"Sullivan met today with Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India to review the strong partnership between the world's largest democracies," Horne said Thursday. "They discussed a range of regional and global issues, and agreed the United States and India should continue working closely together to address common challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"

Among the topics the two leaders discussed were supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, leading the globe on climate change issues, and the $500 million total in COVID aid sent to the Indian people from the US government, states, companies, and private individuals.

India has confirmed 211,298 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The death toll from the disease has reached 315,235 people, with 3,847 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.