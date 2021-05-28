UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Security Adviser, India's Top Diplomat Meet To Review Partnership - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden Security Adviser, India's Top Diplomat Meet to Review Partnership - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and New Delhi's top diplomat met to review the US-Indian relationship including cooperation on the pandemic and in the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"Sullivan met today with Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India to review the strong partnership between the world's largest democracies," Horne said Thursday. "They discussed a range of regional and global issues, and agreed the United States and India should continue working closely together to address common challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"

Among the topics the two leaders discussed were supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, leading the globe on climate change issues, and the $500 million total in COVID aid sent to the Indian people from the US government, states, companies, and private individuals.

India has confirmed 211,298 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The death toll from the disease has reached 315,235 people, with 3,847 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

Related Topics

India World White House New Delhi United States Family From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

4 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

5 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

4 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.