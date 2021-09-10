UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks 20% Decrease In US Aviation Emissions By 2030 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it has targeted a 20 percent drop in aviation emissions by 2030 and was prodding aircraft makers, airlines, fuel producers, airports and non-governmental organizations to embrace cleaner and more sustainable fuels, the White House announced on Thursday.

"These steps will help make progress toward our climate goals for 2030 and are essential to unlocking the potential for a fully zero-carbon aviation sector by 2050," the White House said in a statement. "Today's executive actions ... will result in the production and use of billions of gallons of sustainable fuel that will enable aviation emissions to drop 20percent by 2030 when compared to business as usual."

To help achieve its target, the Biden administration said it has rolled out a "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" tax credit, where successful applicants need to demonstrate a 50 percent reduction at least in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

The administration has also proposed a "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge" to inspire the production of at least 3 billion gallons per year by 2030; new and ongoing funding opportunities to support sustainable aviation fuel projects and fuel producers totaling up to $4.3 billion; and an increase in research and development to demonstrate new technologies that can bring about a 30 percent improvement at least in aircraft fuel efficiency.

President Joe Biden announced in April that his target was to halve all emissions in the United States by 2030.

Related Topics

Business White House Progress United States April Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

2 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

10 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

10 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

29 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

39 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.