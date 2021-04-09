UrduPoint.com
Biden Seeks $715Bln Pentagon Budget To 'Deter' China, Russia - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide the Pentagon with a $715 billion budget to "deter" Russia and China, the White House said in its initial budget request for discretionary spending on Friday

"The President's 2022 discretionary request includes $715 billion for DOD," the document said. "It: Deters China. The discretionary request prioritizes the need to counter the threat from China as the Department's top challenge. The Department would also seek to deter destabilizing behavior by Russia.

Leveraging the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and working together with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, DOD would ensure that the United States builds the concepts, capabilities, and posture necessary to meet these challenges."

Moreover, the discretionary request, according to the White House document, eliminates the budget for Overseas Contingency Operations as a separate funding category, instead directly funding war costs through the Pentagon's base budget.

