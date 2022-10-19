UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks Authorities From Congress To Improve US Weapons Export Ability - White House

Published October 19, 2022

Biden Seeks Authorities From Congress to Improve US Weapons Export Ability - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Biden administration is hoping Congress uses the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to grant it new authorities to bolster the US weapons export process for arming countries like Ukraine, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Tuesday.

"The administration seeks two new authorities, the Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund and the Defense Exportability Transfer Account, based on lessons learned from the ongoing efforts to provide Ukraine with additional capability as quickly as possible," OMB said in a statement.

The Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund, a measure lawmakers are attempting to add as an NDAA amendment, would enable the Secretary of Defense to improve management and bolster munitions production lines to ensure military readiness.

The proposed measure comes amid concerns by lawmakers about depleted US munitions stockpiles as domestic supplies are surged to Ukraine.

The Defense Exportability Transfer Account would provide funds for the Defense Department to develop program protection strategies for systems identified as possible future exports, incorporate exportability features into such systems during the research and development phase, and integrate design features that enhance system interoperability with partner countries.

Both measures could be added to the NDAA currently under development by the Senate. Voting on the legislation is not expected to begin until November.

The OMB oversees the performance of US Federal agencies and administers the federal budget.

