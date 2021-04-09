Biden Seeks Funds to Invest in Development, Testing of Hypersonic Weapons - Document

The White House's initial budget request for discretionary spending seeks investment in the development and testing of US hypersonic strike capabilities, according to the budget request document on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The White House's initial budget request for discretionary spending seeks investment in the development and testing of US hypersonic strike capabilities, according to the budget request document on Friday.

"The safety and security of the nation requires a strong, sustainable and responsive mix of long-range strike capabilities," the document said on Friday. "The discretionary request invests in the development and testing of hypersonic strike capabilities while enhancing existing long-range strike capabilities to bolster deterrence and improve survivability and response timelines."

The White House also seeks to modernize the nuclear deterrent, and the discretionary request maintains a strong, credible nuclear deterrent for the United States and its allies' security, the document said.

"While the administration is reviewing the US nuclear posture, the discretionary request supports ongoing nuclear modernization programs while ensuring that these efforts are sustainable," the document added.

On Tuesday, the US Air Force said a hypersonic weapon failed to launch due to an issue that occurred during its first booster vehicle flight test on April 5.

Last year, the United States launched an accelerated push to develop hypersonic missiles that fly between five and 20 times the speed of sound in response to successful demonstrations of the technology by China and Russia.