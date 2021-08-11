UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks To Give Democracy A Boost With Virtual Global Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Biden seeks to give democracy a boost with virtual global summit

US President Joe Biden will gather world leaders in December for a virtual "Summit for Democracy" that is being seen as a challenge to authoritarian China and an alternative to the traditional G20 meeting

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will gather world leaders in December for a virtual "Summit for Democracy" that is being seen as a challenge to authoritarian China and an alternative to the traditional G20 meeting.

Biden is seeking to bring together heads of state with major figures in philanthropy, civil society and the private sector "from a diverse group of the world's democracies," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

The gathering from December 9-10 will "galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," it said.

A year later Biden plans to host the delegates once more -- hopefully in person -- to "showcase progress made against their commitments.

" The statement did not give details of those invited to the summit, which comes after the leaders of the G20 -- whose composition is determined by economic weight and includes authoritarian regimes such as China and Saudi Arabia -- are due to meet at the end of October in Italy.

The US invitation also goes beyond the restricted framework of the G7, a group of major Western democracies in which emerging countries are not represented.

Biden has said that "the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Corruption World China Democracy Civil Society White House Progress Italy Saudi Arabia October December From Weight

Recent Stories

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

3 minutes ago
 &#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic ..

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

12 minutes ago
 Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump ..

Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump Close to March Record - Health ..

19 seconds ago
 Baltimore Will Keep Using 'Violence Interrupters' ..

Baltimore Will Keep Using 'Violence Interrupters' Following Murders - Police Com ..

20 seconds ago
 'Tree plantation necessary for survival of human b ..

'Tree plantation necessary for survival of human beings'

21 seconds ago
 Radio Pakistan takes a leap forward in digitalizat ..

Radio Pakistan takes a leap forward in digitalization of broadcasts by launchin ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.