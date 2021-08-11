Biden seeks to give democracy a boost with virtual global summit

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will gather world leaders in December for a virtual "Summit for Democracy" that is being seen as a challenge to authoritarian China and an alternative to the traditional G20 meeting.

Biden is seeking to bring together heads of state with major figures in philanthropy, civil society and the private sector "from a diverse group of the world's democracies," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

The gathering from December 9-10 will "galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," it said.

A year later Biden plans to host the delegates once more -- hopefully in person -- to "showcase progress made against their commitments.

" The statement did not give details of those invited to the summit, which comes after the leaders of the G20 -- whose composition is determined by economic weight and includes authoritarian regimes such as China and Saudi Arabia -- are due to meet at the end of October in Italy.

The US invitation also goes beyond the restricted framework of the G7, a group of major Western democracies in which emerging countries are not represented.

Biden has said that "the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world," according to the statement.