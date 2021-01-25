UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Seeks To Reinforce 'Made In America' Approach Favored By Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:09 PM

Biden seeks to reinforce 'Made in America' approach favored by Trump

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday giving priority to US companies and products in contracts with the federal government, pushing a "Made in America" approach favored by predecessor Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday giving priority to US companies and products in contracts with the Federal government, pushing a "Made in America" approach favored by predecessor Donald Trump.

The order, senior White House officials said, aims to boost national production and save industrial jobs by increasing investments in manufacturing industries and workers in order to "Build Back Better." Less than a week after his inauguration, Biden is pushing his priorities through with executive orders, even though his Cabinet is not fully in place, with the roles such as Secretary of State still to be approved.

The new executive order should reduce the possibility of skirting rules requiring federal authorities to prioritize buying US-made products.

Biden wants to limit the way federal agencies stamp the products they buy as "Made in America" in order to eliminate legal loopholes used by companies that often manufacture in the US only a small portion of the products offered to the government.

- Avoiding a trade war - Biden's decision echoes those of his predecessors, particularly Trump.

Trump had issued an executive order urging the federal government to purchase more US-made products and turning tariffs into a weapon against imports -- with mixed results.

But instead of a trade war, Biden favors tightening the "Buy American" rules and wants to utilize the federal government's buying power.

"The Dollars the federal government spends... are a powerful tool to support American workers and manufacturers. Contracting alone accounts for nearly $600 billion in federal spending," an administration official said.

The Buy American Act of 1933, still in force, requires federal agencies to prioritize buying goods produced on US soil, but "these preferences have not always been implemented consistently or effectively," according to the Biden administration.

Biden's approach seeks to change the structure of the process by changing the definition of what is considered a US-made product and reducing the possibilities for exemptions.

The administration also wants new companies, including small ones, to have access to tenders.

- Strengthening the supply chain - During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to strengthen the "Buy American" process with a $400 billion plan for projects using US-made products -- including steel, or protective equipment for healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

After his electoral victory, Biden said the federal government would buy American cars and inventory.

However, companies have already warned that overly restrictive rules could cause costs to soar, making it harder to buy parts made outside the US.

The executive order should also be seen as part of "the President's commitment to invest in American manufacturing, including clean energy and critical supply chains," an official said.

Washington said the pandemic has highlighted the shortages and weaknesses of the system, and said that it wanted to avoid being put in a position of depending on countries that do not share the US' interests in delivering essential materials.

Biden "remains committed to working with partners and allies to modernize international trade rules... to make sure all countries can use their taxpayer dollars to spur investment in their own countries," an official said.

Related Topics

White House Trump Buy All Government Cabinet Share Billion Jobs Weapon

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

10 minutes ago

Belarus Starts Urgent Check of Armed Forces Combat ..

54 seconds ago

Governor Imran Ismail urges boys, girls for Thalas ..

56 seconds ago

Bangladesh post 297-6 against West Indies in third ..

58 seconds ago

Button follows Hamilton, Rosberg into Extreme E

59 seconds ago

Around 200 died during last 15 months on Balochist ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.