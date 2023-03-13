Biden Seeks to Strengthen Banking Regulations, Do 'Whatever Needed'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden sought to assure Americans on Monday that their bank deposits were safe, promising to strengthen banking regulations and do "whatever is needed" to avert further collapse following the failure of two banks.

"During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including the Dodd Frank law to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again.

Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements," Biden said at a press conference. "I'm going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again."

He added that the bottom line was that "Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe. Let me also assure you, we will not stop at this. We'll do whatever is needed."