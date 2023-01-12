UrduPoint.com

Biden Seems to Have Absconded With More Secret Documents Than Many Whistleblowers- Snowden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden seems to have got away with holding on to more classified documents than many whistleblowers.

"Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers. For comparison, Reality Winner (convicted of leaking the National Security Agency report) was sentenced to 5 YEARS for just one document. Meanwhile Biden, Trump, Clinton, Petraeus... these guys have dozens, hundreds (of documents). No jail," Snowden tweeted.

He added that the real scandal here was not that Biden took classified documents, but that the US Department of Justice found out about this a week prior to the midterm elections and decided to keep silent about this case.

In November, Biden's lawyers found classified documents while clearing space in his office at the Penn Center, a Washington-based think tank. White House special counsel said they immediately contacted the US National Archives who forwarded the information to the Justice Department.

On Monday, media reported that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Federal prosecutor to investigate how the classified materials ended up in the office. The documents dated between 2013 and 2016 relate to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

