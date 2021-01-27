UrduPoint.com
Biden Sees 2-State Solution As Only Way To Israeli-Palestinian Peace - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Sees 2-State Solution as Only Way to Israeli-Palestinian Peace - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden continues to view a two-state solution as the only way to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the president's view continues to be that a two-state solution is the only path forward. That continues to be the position of his White House and his administration," Psaki said.

Newly-confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said prospects for meaningful progress towards reconciliation are limited and called on both parties to refrain from unilateral actions.

