Biden Sees 'extraordinary Economic Opportunity' In Climate Measures

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:35 PM

Biden sees 'extraordinary economic opportunity' in climate measures

US President Joe Biden told an international climate change summit being hosted by the White House on Thursday that responding to the crisis presents an "extraordinary economic opportunity."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden told an international climate change summit being hosted by the White House on Thursday that responding to the crisis presents an "extraordinary economic opportunity.""I think about jobs," Biden told other world leaders, describing the situation as a "moment of peril but also extraordinary possibility."

