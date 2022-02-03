UrduPoint.com

Biden Sees Fighting Cancer As Presidential Priority, Says 'We Can Do This'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Biden Sees Fighting Cancer as Presidential Priority, Says 'We Can Do This'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that improving the fight against cancer is now a presidential priority.

"I committed to this fight (against cancer) when I was Vice President... this is a Presidential White House priority. Period," Biden said during an event at the White House.

He expressed confidence in final success in this battle and conveyed a message to all people affected by cancer.

Biden announced the creation of a special presidential "cancer cabinet" with medical professionals who will make major decisions in efforts to fight the disease.

The White House said earlier in the day that the Biden administration has set a goal of reducing the death rate from cancer in the country over the next 25 years by at least half. The US also is reviving the Cancer Moonshot initiative Biden launched in 2016 as vice president with a view to making progress against cancer.

Related Topics

White House Progress 2016 Cancer Event All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

42 minutes ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

42 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

42 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

53 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>