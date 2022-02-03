Biden Sees Fighting Cancer as Presidential Priority, Says 'We Can Do This'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that improving the fight against cancer is now a presidential priority.

"I committed to this fight (against cancer) when I was Vice President... this is a Presidential White House priority. Period," Biden said during an event at the White House.

He expressed confidence in final success in this battle and conveyed a message to all people affected by cancer.

Biden announced the creation of a special presidential "cancer cabinet" with medical professionals who will make major decisions in efforts to fight the disease.

The White House said earlier in the day that the Biden administration has set a goal of reducing the death rate from cancer in the country over the next 25 years by at least half. The US also is reviving the Cancer Moonshot initiative Biden launched in 2016 as vice president with a view to making progress against cancer.