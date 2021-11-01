Biden sees 'incredible' economic potential in climate fight

US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit on Monday that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world's economies

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit on Monday that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world's economies.

"Within the growing catastrophe I believe there's an incredible opportunity -- not just for the United States, but for all of us," he said.