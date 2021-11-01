UrduPoint.com

Biden Sees 'incredible' Economic Potential In Climate Fight

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:33 PM

Biden sees 'incredible' economic potential in climate fight

US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit on Monday that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world's economies

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit on Monday that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world's economies.

"Within the growing catastrophe I believe there's an incredible opportunity -- not just for the United States, but for all of us," he said.

Related Topics

World United States All

Recent Stories

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pre ..

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

6 seconds ago
 Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minor ..

Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minors Over 12 - Health Ministry

7 seconds ago
 German Man Faces Murder Charge After Driving Into ..

German Man Faces Murder Charge After Driving Into Children - Prosecutors

8 seconds ago
 RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commissio ..

RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commission

10 seconds ago
 Rain likely in Upper KP, Northeast Punjab, norther ..

Rain likely in Upper KP, Northeast Punjab, northern areas

12 seconds ago
 ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encro ..

ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.