Biden Sees No 'Significant Overreaction' in Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday he doesn't see overreaction in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine that resurged this week.

"I had a brief conversation with him [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] yesterday [on Wednesday], and I have my intelligence community, the Defense Department, as well as the State Department, have been in contact with all of their counterparts, and not only in Israel but in the region.

And one of the things that I have seen thus far is that there has not been a significant overreaction," Biden said during a briefing.