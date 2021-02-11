Biden, Senators Begin Planning Infrastructure Re-Building Strategy in Oval Office Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Senators from the Environment and Public Works Committee in the Oval Office to explore plans to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure, the White House said Thursday.

"[The group] established the mutual understanding that America needs to build new infrastructure across urban and rural areas and create millions of good-paying jobs in the process to support the country's economic recovery in the months and years ahead," the White House said in a statement.

The session, which included lawmakers from both parties, also yielded a "deep commitment to working across the aisle to deliver infrastructure and jobs to American communities," the White House added.

Estimates needed to repair and modernize the nations roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure typically range in the trillions of Dollars. However, past efforts to enact infrastructure legislation have stalled in Congress.

The president also shared the administration's vision for infrastructure that will withstand the impacts of climate change and fuel an American clean energy revolution, the White House said.