Biden Sends Condolences to Victims of Bridge Collapse in India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US President Joe Biden extended his condolences on Monday to the families of the victims of the collapse of a foot bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat.

"Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short. The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens.

In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," Biden said in a statement.

The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday, leaving at least 141 people dead. The bridge reopened on October 26, after two years of renovations.

According to official estimates, more than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge at the time of the tragedy. Rescuers have saved 177 people.

The search and rescue operations continue.