Biden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he transmitted the Montreal Protocol's Kigali Amendment on ozone-depleting substances to the Senate for ratification.

"With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer...

adopted at Kigali (Rwanda) on October 15, 2016," Biden said in a notice to the Senate on Tuesday.

The amendment provides for a gradual phasedown in the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Currently there are 124 parties to the Kigali Amendment, which entered into force on January 1, 2019, the notice said.

The White House's move comes after the US and over 90 countries at the UN climate summit in Glasgow agreed to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.