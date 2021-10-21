Biden Sends Nomination for Lead Sanctions Coordination Office to US Senate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) President Joe Biden sent to the US Senate his nomination for head of the recently-relaunched Sanctions Coordination Office, the White House said.

Biden sent his nomination of James O'Brien to be Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration relaunched the office earlier this year after the Trump administration closed it in 2017. Its function is to align US sanctions policies and their implementation across the Federal government.

O'Brien served in various positions at the State Department as well as Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Senior Adviser to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Principal Deputy Director of Policy Planning and Presidential Envoy for the Balkans.