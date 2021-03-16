UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Sent To Senate Jenkins' Nomination For Under Secretary For Arms Control- White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Sent to Senate Jenkins' Nomination for Under Secretary for Arms Control- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has sent to the Senate the nomination of Bonnie Jenkins for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, the White House said on Monday.

"Bonnie D.

Jenkins, of New York, to be Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, vice Andrea L. Thompson, resigned," the White House said in a release.

Biden nominated Jenkins in January when he was still President-elect.

Jenkins is the founder and executive director of the Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security and Conflict Transformation.

Related Topics

Senate White House Thompson New York January Women

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

57 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

58 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

58 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

58 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

58 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.