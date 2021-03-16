Biden Sent to Senate Jenkins' Nomination for Under Secretary for Arms Control- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has sent to the Senate the nomination of Bonnie Jenkins for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, the White House said on Monday.

"Bonnie D.

Jenkins, of New York, to be Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, vice Andrea L. Thompson, resigned," the White House said in a release.

Biden nominated Jenkins in January when he was still President-elect.

Jenkins is the founder and executive director of the Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security and Conflict Transformation.