UrduPoint.com

Biden Set To Announce Decision Of Abrams Tanks For Ukraine On Wednesday - Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) President Joe Biden is set to announce his decision on whether to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, while it can take months or years for tanks to be fielded in the country, according to US government officials.

The Biden administration's announcement is expected to be made in parallel with Germany's approval to transfer Polish Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear how many tanks will the United States provide, according to the report.

More Stories From World

