Biden Set To Name Ex-State Department Official Campbell New Asia Policy Chief - Reports

Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Biden Set to Name Ex-State Department Official Campbell New Asia Policy Chief - Reports

Incoming US President Joe Biden is set to name Kurt Campbell, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration, to take up a newly created position as the top US official for Asia policy, the Financial Times newspaper reports on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Incoming US President Joe Biden is set to name Kurt Campbell, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration, to take up a newly created position as the top US official for Asia policy, the Financial Times newspaper reports on Wednesday, citing sources.

The president-elect is expected to announce his decision in the near future, sources told the newspaper.

Campbell served as the top Department of State official for Asia from 2009 to 2013 and is expected to take up the newly created position in the National Security Council, the newspaper said.

Biden is considering creating the new White House role in order to tackle the growing presence of China in the Asia region, the newspaper said.

The president-elect has already nominated Antony Blinken, a veteran Department of State official, to take up the role of secretary of state.

Biden is set to be inaugurated as US President on January 20.

