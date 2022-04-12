Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forces in Europe - Reports

President Joe Biden is going to name Army General Christopher Cavoli as the next head of military combat forces in Europe, putting him in charge of 100,000 US troops and 40,000 from Allied armies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) President Joe Biden is going to name Army General Christopher Cavoli as the next head of military combat forces in Europe, putting him in charge of 100,000 US troops and 40,000 from Allied armies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Cavoli, a Eurasia expert and Afghan War officer, will move up from his current post as head of US Army Europe to take over European Command (EUCOM) which directs all US military operations across the continent, also making him Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), NATO's military chief, the report said citing US officials.

Cavoli assumed command of US Army Europe and Africa in October 2020 after commanding US Army Europe since January 2018. His staff experience includes service as the Director for Russia on the Joint Staff. He is a Foreign Area Officer with a concentration on Eurasia, and speaks Italian, Russian and French, the report added.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict on February 24, Biden has sent 20,000 troops to Europe, in addition to the 80,000 previously there. NATO has deployed troops to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.