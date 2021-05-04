UrduPoint.com
Biden Set To Raise US Refugee Cap To 62,500 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Set to Raise US Refugee Cap to 62,500 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will soon raise the current cap on refugees coming in the United States to 62,500, CNN reported on Monday citing an anonymous source.

The decision comes amid a debate inside the Biden administration, having previously announced the cap would not be raised above the 15,000 refugee limit set during the Trump administration.

