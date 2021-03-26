Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Within First 100 Days

President Joe Biden during his first press conference as US commander-in-chief said the administration aims to administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within the first 100 days of his presidency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden during his first press conference as US commander-in-chief said the administration aims to administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within the first 100 days of his presidency.

"On December 8 I indicated that I hope to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule," Biden said on Thursday. "Today I am setting a second goal and that is we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people's arms."