Biden Sets New Goal Of Administering 200Mln Coronavirus Vaccines Within First 100 Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office in January that his administration aims to administer 200 million coronavirus vaccines within the first 100 days of his presidency.

"On December 8 I indicated that I hope to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule," Biden said. "Today, I am setting a second goal that by my 100th day in office we will have administered 200 million shots in people's arms.

"

Biden said the United States will meet on Friday his key goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

The US president noted that there has been a significant increase in the number of vaccinated senior citizens throughout the United States.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 30 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

