Biden Sets Up US Climate Change Support Office in State Dept. - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has set up through an Executive Order a new Federal government office to offer support on climate change policies and issues at the US Department of State, the White House announced on Friday.

"By the authority vested in me as President... There is established within the Department of State, in accordance with section 3161 of title 5, United States Code, a temporary organization to be known as the Climate Change Support Office (CCSO)," the Executive Order said.

The CCSO will be headed by a director selected by the Secretary of State and it will support bilateral and multilateral engagement to advance US initiatives to address the global climate crisis, the order continued.

"The CCSO shall support the Department of State, including the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, in United States efforts to elevate and underscore the commitment my Administration will make towards addressing the global climate crisis," Biden's order said.

The CCSO will also support climate work currently carried out by a wide range of international fora that address clean energy, aviation, shipping, the Arctic, the ocean, sustainable development, and migration, the order added.