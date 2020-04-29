Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Blasts Clinton for Endorsing Candidate for President -Reports

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade hit out at Hillary Clinton for endorsing Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate, a man she accused of rape, Fox News reported Wednesday

"I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the Primary. I'm a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me," Reade told the broadcaster.

Reade added that Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up for sexual predatory behaviors.

Clinton threw her weight behind Biden earlier in the day in a virtual women's town hall, saying Biden was "the kind of person we want back in the White House.

"

Reade came forward with accusations against Biden last month in an interview with Katie Halper where she described an episode of sexual assault in 1993 when she worked in Biden's Senate office.

Several publications have since begun to verify the account, speaking to at least two people who were told of the incident by Reade.

Biden's election campaign representatives have repeatedly denied the accusations as lies, emphasizing Biden's efforts to introduce legislation protecting women against abuse.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has been dogged with repeated accusations of inappropriately touching women, but Reade's accusations remain the most serious.