Biden Shared Ideas on Security With Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden shared some thoughts on security guarantees in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"He said he was committed to the diplomatic path (to global security). And in that regard, he put forward several ideas that, in his opinion, take into account many of Russia's concerns and initiatives that were listed in the security guarantees documents we gave to the Americans," Ushakov told reporters.

The aide added that the Russian president promised that Russia would "carefully analyze Biden's ideas and would definitely take them into consideration."

"But, unfortunately, and this has been said, those ideas do not take into account key elements of Russia's initiatives ” neither in terms of NATO expansion, not about non-deployment of combat groups in Ukraine, not the return of the alliance's troop placements to the 1997 state," the Kremlin aide said.