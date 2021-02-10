UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Shelves Trump Efforts To Force China's TikTok To Sell US Business - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:11 PM

Biden Shelves Trump Efforts to Force China's TikTok to Sell US Business - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) President Joe Biden has shelved indefinitely his predecessor Donald Trump's plan to force Chinese video sharing app TikTok to sell its US operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Trump, in his last few months in office, had championed the prospective sale of TikTok's American operations to a US group that included Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc.

Successful legal challenges by TikTok's owner, China's ByteDance Ltd, stalled the effort, and Biden, in office since January, has decided to leave matters as they are as he undertakes his own review of potential security risks from Chinese tech companies, the report said.

"We plan to develop a comprehensive approach to securing US data that addresses the full range of threats we face," the Journal quoted National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne as saying.

"This includes the risk posed by Chinese apps and other software that operate in the US. In the coming months, we expect to review specific cases in light of a comprehensive understanding of the risks we face."

The battle against TikTok was one of Trump's signature nationalism moves against what he called China's spying on America and Beijing's theft of US intellectual property. His administration alleged that through their TikTok accounts, the private data of Americans was exposed for ByteDance to share without permission with the ruling Chinese Communist Party and subject to further abuse.

Administrators of TikTok ” a video sharing platform that allows users worldwide to film themselves dancing in their living room, lip-synch jokes, capture animal antics, and share other slivers of personal life ” vehemently denied the Trump administration's charge.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Trump Sale Beijing January From Share Walmart

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

46 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAEâ€™s leadership on ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

2 hours ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

â€˜People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.