US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was "shocked" by the assassination of Haiti's president and that "a lot" more information is needed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was "shocked" by the assassination of Haiti's president and that "a lot" more information is needed.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise," Biden said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous act and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moise's recovery," he added.

Speaking to reporters as he left for a trip to Chicago, Biden called the incident "very worrisome" and said "we need a lot more information."White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the killing by still unidentified assailants was a "horrific attack" and said "we will be helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti if there's an investigation."The White House was "still gathering information," she told MSNBC television.