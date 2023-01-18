Biden, Sholtz Discuss Ongoing Assistance to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Sholtz discussed over the telephone the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing assistance to Kiev by the countries of the collective West, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed their steadfast support to Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression," the White House said in a statement, referring to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden and Sholtz also discussed the ongoing assistance to the government of Ukraine, the statement added.