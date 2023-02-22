UrduPoint.com

Biden Should Fly To Moscow Now If He Wanted To End Nuke Crisis - Nobel Peace Group Founder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Biden Should Fly to Moscow Now if He Wanted to End Nuke Crisis - Nobel Peace Group Founder

President Joe Biden if he had any insight into the severity of the nuclear crisis would immediately fly to Moscow to engage in talks to end it, founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Physicians for Social Responsibility, Dr. Helen Caldicott, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) President Joe Biden if he had any insight into the severity of the nuclear crisis would immediately fly to Moscow to engage in talks to end it, founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Physicians for Social Responsibility, Dr. Helen Caldicott, told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Russia was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a new START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests.

"If Biden had any insight into this terminal diagnosis he would fly to Moscow and negotiate an end to this nuclear madness," Caldicott said. "Instead, the relevant politicians operate from a testosterone-fueled imperative much the same way as they did during the first and second world wars.

"

Caldicott also said no one involved in this bi-continental "nuclear mess" seems to contemplate or even understand that they are playing blind man's bluff with humanity's common future.

Putin's two-year suspension of the START talks "bodes extremely ill for the future of planetary life," she added.

However, pushed into a corner by the US and NATO, Putin has really no other way to respond but to use his nuclear arsenal as a counterpoint to the consistent arming of the Ukraine and drone attacks on his nuclear air bases, Caldicott said.

Caldicott warned of misunderstandings and confusion at this time of high international tension with nuclear launch mechanisms on a higher state of alert.

