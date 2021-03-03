Biden Should Have Second Look at Nord Stream 2, Drop Sanctions Threat - German Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Biden administration should have another look at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and stop threatening it with sanctions, German Minister of State Niels Annen said on Wednesday.

"I really hope, I hope I am not overly optimistic, but I really hope that with the new Biden administration we maybe can find counterparts who are willing to work with us and to take a second look at what is really happening, because we don't believe that Nord Stream 2 is increasing our dependency," Annen said at the CERAWeek conference.

"I have to insist that energy policy has always been highly political, we know that. But it's also a question of our own sovereignty, and to threaten friends with sanctions is not acceptable and I hope that that message got as well as understood as the message that we are happy to sit down with our friends and talk."