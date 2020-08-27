Biden Should Refuse to Debate Trump in Any National Broadcast - Pelosi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should refuse to engage in any televised debates with President Donald Trump because doing so would legitimize his stunts and demagogic tactics, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should refuse to engage in any televised debates with President Donald Trump because doing so would legitimize his stunts and demagogic tactics, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday.

"I don't think there should be any debates," Pelosi said. "I don't think the president of the United States has comported himself in an [appropriate] way. I wouldn't legitimize a debate with him in terms of the presidency of the United States."

In the 2016 US presidential election, opinion polls showed that none of the three debates between Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton significantly caused many voters to switch sides in either direction.

However, Pelosi complained that Trump's body language and physical movements away from his podium were unfair.

"I felt what he did in 2016 was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that. ... I think he will probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency. He will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that if Biden consulted her she would advise him not to agree to any debates whatsoever with Trump.

Some political analysts have suggested the Democrats are trying to avoid engaging Biden in any debates prior to the November election because of his cognitive decline.