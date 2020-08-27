UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Should Refuse To Debate Trump In Any National Broadcast - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

Biden Should Refuse to Debate Trump in Any National Broadcast - Pelosi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should refuse to engage in any televised debates with President Donald Trump because doing so would legitimize his stunts and demagogic tactics, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should refuse to engage in any televised debates with President Donald Trump because doing so would legitimize his stunts and demagogic tactics, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday.

"I don't think there should be any debates," Pelosi said. "I don't think the president of the United States has comported himself in an [appropriate] way. I wouldn't legitimize a debate with him in terms of the presidency of the United States."

In the 2016 US presidential election, opinion polls showed that none of the three debates between Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton significantly caused many voters to switch sides in either direction.

However, Pelosi complained that Trump's body language and physical movements away from his podium were unfair.

"I felt what he did in 2016 was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that. ... I think he will probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency. He will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that if Biden consulted her she would advise him not to agree to any debates whatsoever with Trump.

Some political analysts have suggested the Democrats are trying to avoid engaging Biden in any debates prior to the November election because of his cognitive decline.

Related Topics

Election Hillary Clinton Trump Nancy United States November Democrats 2016 From

Recent Stories

Dr. Jamil Ahmed posted as AIGP Hyderabad region

2 minutes ago

1,121 out of total 73,242 prisoners are female in ..

3 minutes ago

Mali's New Leadership Guarantees Safety of Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Govt challenges Sindh High Court order about 'Suga ..

4 minutes ago

Minsk Declares Protest to Head of Polish Diplomati ..

4 minutes ago

Two friends drown in Nullah Aik

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.