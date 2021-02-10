Biden Should Scrap US Efforts to Extradite Assange From UK - Rights Groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Biden administration should drop the US government's appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom and scrap its charges against him, 24 human rights and freedom of the press organizations wrote in a letter to Acting US Attorney General Monty Wilkinson on Tuesday.

"We, the undersigned press freedom, civil liberties, and international human rights advocacy organizations, write today to share our profound concern about the ongoing criminal and extradition proceedings relating to Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, under the Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act," the letter said.

The US government's indictment of Assange posed a grave threat to press freedom both in the United States and abroad, the letter said.

"We urge you to drop the appeal of the decision by Judge Vanessa Baraitser of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to reject the Trump administration's extradition request. We also urge you to dismiss the underlying indictment," the rights groups wrote.

Groups signing the letter included the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International - USA, Center for Constitutional Rights, Committee to Protect Journalists, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Human Rights Watch and the National Coalition Against Censorship.