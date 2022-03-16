UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs 1.5 Trln USD Omnibus Spending Bill Into Law

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a 1.5-trillion-U.S.-dollar omnibus spending bill for the fiscal year 2022 to fund the federal government through the end of September

"With this bill, we're going to send a message to the American people, a strong message that Democrats, Republicans can actually come together and get something done," Biden said at the White House, adding the bill will "fulfill our most basic responsibilities" to keep the government open.

The bill, which was approved by U.S. Congress last week, includes 730 billion Dollars in non-defense funding and 782 billion dollars in defense funding.

The legislation also provides 13.6 billion dollars in supplemental funding to boost humanitarian, security and economic assistance related to the Ukraine conflict.

However, the bill does not include additional COVID-19 funding that the White House had asked Congress for to support the federal government's response to the pandemic.

