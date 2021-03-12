Biden Signs $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill Into Law Day Earlier Than Planned

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law a day earlier than planned, following its swift approval on Wednesday by the House of Representatives.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance," Biden said before signing the bill in the Oval Office.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden signed the bill a day earlier than expected because it had passed more quickly than anticipated in the House. Psaki added that Biden would still hold a formal signing event for the bill alongside lawmakers at the White House on Friday, as originally planned.