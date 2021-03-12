UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill Into Law Day Earlier Than Planned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Signs $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill Into Law Day Earlier Than Planned

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law a day earlier than planned, following its swift approval on Wednesday by the House of Representatives.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance," Biden said before signing the bill in the Oval Office.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden signed the bill a day earlier than expected because it had passed more quickly than anticipated in the House. Psaki added that Biden would still hold a formal signing event for the bill alongside lawmakers at the White House on Friday, as originally planned.

Related Topics

White House Event

Recent Stories

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in ..

52 minutes ago

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions arou ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Worried About Vaccine Nationalism, H ..

21 minutes ago

France sees 'no need' to suspend use of AstraZenec ..

55 minutes ago

Two children killed in Tunisia landmine blast

55 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.