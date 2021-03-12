UrduPoint.com
Biden Signs $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill Into Law Day Earlier Than Planned

Fri 12th March 2021

Biden Signs $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill Into Law Day Earlier Than Planned

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law a day earlier than planned, following its swift approval on Wednesday by the House of Representatives.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance," Biden said before signing the bill in the Oval Office.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden signed the bill a day earlier than expected because it had passed more quickly than anticipated in the House. Psaki added that Biden would still hold a formal signing event for the bill alongside lawmakers at the White House on Friday, as originally planned.

The bill provides a one-time $1,400 check for eligible Americans, specifically to individuals that make less than $75,000 a year and married couples that make less than $150,000 a year.

The legislation also assists the reopening of US schools, providing $125 billion to reopen all schools and $40 billion to help reopen universities.

In addition, it supports public health measures by providing $20 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines and $48.3 billion to support mitigation efforts to help prevent the spread of the disease

The bill also includes $29 billion to help struggling restaurants and $350 billion to help keep frontline workers such as health care workers, law enforcement, and teachers employed.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs last spring during the height of the lockdowns and other restrictive measures implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least 10 million of those jobs have not returned, with the US economy shrinking 3.5 percent in 2020 after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.

The legislation faced strong opposition from Republicans who have argued that many of its measures are unnecessary and wasteful.

