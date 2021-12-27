UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs 2022 $768Bln Defense Budget - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 which includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 which includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine, the White House said.

"On Monday, December 27, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1605, the 'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022,' which authorizes fiscal year 2022 appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, and intelligence programs," the White House said in a press release.

