Biden Signs $850Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, providing nearly $850 billion in funding for defense programs and priorities, the White House said.

"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 7776, the 'James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

The NDAA includes a number of defense-related provisions, including a raise in military pay, a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia and a repeal of the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The bill funds US defense projects and programs, including $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $10 billion to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities.

The legislation also requires the president to impose sanctions on anyone who is participating in transactions involving Russian gold.