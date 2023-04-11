Biden Signs Bill Ending COVID-19 National Emergency in US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden signed legislation ending the national emergency in the United States associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

Biden signed H.J.Res 7 on Monday, which ends the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by a novel coronavirus, killed more than 6.88 million people worldwide, with more than 676.6 million reported cases, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Johns Hopkins stopped collecting data last month.

The US government continues to assess the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, with intelligence agencies pointing towards the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a nearby market as potential sources of the outbreak.