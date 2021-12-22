UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Bill To Allow Capitol Police To Request Help Without Prior Approval In Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:05 PM

Biden Signs Bill to Allow Capitol Police to Request Help Without Prior Approval in Crisis

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Wednesday that will allow the US Capitol Police to request assistance without prior approval during emergencies, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) President Joe Biden signed legislation on Wednesday that will allow the US Capitol Police to request assistance without prior approval during emergencies, the White House said.

"On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 3377, the - the 'Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act of 2021,' which authorizes the Chief of the Capitol Police to request the assistance of Federal agencies in emergencies," the White House said in a press release.

The bill passed the House of Representatives and the Senate unanimously last week.

The legislation was crafted in response to what legislators claimed was the Trump administration's delay to approve a request from Capitol Police to deploy the National Guard during the January 6 Capitol riot.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states that former President Donald Trump claimed were fraudulent. Trump claimed the election results were invalid due to election and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged over 700 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Senate Protest Police White House Trump January December 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan calls on Governor ..

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan calls on Governor

15 seconds ago
 President urges doctors to focus on prevention of ..

President urges doctors to focus on prevention of diseases

17 seconds ago
 Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on a ..

Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on aid 'a good step': spokesman

20 seconds ago
 US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanist ..

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

23 seconds ago
 Sugarcane price determined after consultation with ..

Sugarcane price determined after consultation with sugarcane board: Raja Bashara ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.