Biden Signs Bill To Avert Nationwide Rail Strike After Congress Passes Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Biden Signs Bill to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike After Congress Passes Resolution

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike following a resolution passed by Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike following a resolution passed by Congress.

"Rail shut down would have devastated our economy. Without freight rail, many of the US industries would literally shut down," Biden said. "Thanks to the bill Congress passed, and one I am about to sign we've spared the country that catastrophe. At the same time we ensured workers are going to get a historic 24% wage increase over the next five years, improve working conditions and peace of mind around their health care.

"

On Thursday the US Senate passed a resolution to avert a nationwide rail strike in a vote of 80-15, with 60 votes needed to advance the measure. The House of Representatives passed the resolution on Wednesday in a vote of 290-137.

The Senators rejected a concurrent resolution to guarantee seven days paid sick leave annually for rail workers as part of the deal. The House passed the measure.

The resolution compels a deal between rail workers and carriers to prevent a possible rail strike, which could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.

