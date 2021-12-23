UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Bill To Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang Into Law - White House

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:36 PM

President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that prohibits importing into the United States goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that prohibits importing into the United States goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the White House said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the President signed into law: H.R. 6256, which bans imports from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People's Republic of China and imposes sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labor in the region," the White House said in a press release.

